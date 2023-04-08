 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis d’Arnaud expected to go on 7-day concussion IL

The Braves suffer another injury

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud is likely headed to the 7-day concussion IL after a collision at home plate with Roughened Odor in the fourth inning of Saturday’s loss against the San Diego Padres.

d’Arnaud initially stayed in the game, but left prior to the sixth to undergo testing. He has had some history with concussions earlier in his career, so everyone will play it on the safe side.

Sean Murphy will see a much-larger piece of the workload going forward and Chadwick Tromp is likely to be recalled from Gwinnett. Tromp is currently the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. d’Arnaud is a big part of the Braves both offensively and working with the pitching staff. He is off to a good start at the plate and hopefully will be back soon.

In This Stream

Padres vs. Braves: April 6-9

View all 23 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power