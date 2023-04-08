Travis d’Arnaud expected to go on 7-day concussion IL

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud is likely headed to the 7-day concussion IL after a collision at home plate with Roughened Odor in the fourth inning of Saturday’s loss against the San Diego Padres.

d’Arnaud initially stayed in the game, but left prior to the sixth to undergo testing. He has had some history with concussions earlier in his career, so everyone will play it on the safe side.

Sean Murphy will see a much-larger piece of the workload going forward and Chadwick Tromp is likely to be recalled from Gwinnett. Tromp is currently the only other catcher on the 40-man roster. d’Arnaud is a big part of the Braves both offensively and working with the pitching staff. He is off to a good start at the plate and hopefully will be back soon.