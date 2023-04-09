 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: April 9

By Kris Willis
/ new
Hank Aaron Visits High School Baseball Team On A Visit To Berks County Pennsylvania Photo by Bill Uhrich/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1980 - Two days after opening the season, the Durham Bulls home uniforms are stolen. Braves minor league director Hank Aaron sends the team a set of used Braves uniforms.

MLB History

1912 - The Boston Red Sox defeat Harvard University in an exhibition game that is the first game ever played at Fenway Park.

1913 - The Brooklyn Superbas and Philadelphia Phillies play the first game in the history of Ebbets Field in front of a crowd of 10,000 people. The Phillies win 1-0.

1947 - Commissioner Happy Chandler suspends Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher for one year for “conduct deemed detrimental to baseball.”

1953 - Twenty-one year old Mickey Mantle becomes the third hitter to clear the 89-foot-high right field roof at Forbes Field.

1965 - The Houston Astros defeat the Yankees 2-1 in 12 innings in the first ever game played at the Harris County Domed Stadium which later be known as the Astrodome.

1974 - Padres owner Ray Kroc criticizes his club over the public address system during a game.

1981 - Fernando Valenzuela starts in place of Jerry Reuss and shuts out the Astros 2-0. Valenzuela will go on to win eight consecutive games to start his career.

1989 - Rickey Henderson records the 800th stolen base of his career for the Yankees in a 4-3 loss to the Indians.

1993 - The Colorado Rockies record their first franchise victory beating the Montreal Expos 11-4 and set a league record for single game attendance with 80,227 packed into Mile High Stadium.

2001 - The Pittsburgh Pirates fall to the Reds 8-2 in the first game played at PNC Park.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power