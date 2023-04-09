Braves News: d’Arnaud concussion, frustrating loss, more

The Braves dropped their second straight game to the Padres, falling to 6-3. They ill turn to the rookie Dylan Dodd to try and salvage a series split, after Dodd was good in his first outing. They also suffered a serious loss, as Travis d’Arnaud was concussed and will hit the concussion IL on a scary collision at the plate that turned into a pretty weird play as well. Chadwick Tromp would presumably be the most likely candidate to replace Travis on the active roster and Sean Murphy would appear likely to get as much playing time as he can handle with Travis out.

The Braves will play on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 PM on Sunday to close out their four game home series against the Padres.

Braves News

Travis d’Arnaud will hit the 7-day concussion IL, but avoided the hospital after a home plate collision.

The offense didn’t manage to produce much, as the Michael Wacha dominated the usually powerful lineup in a 4-1 loss.

Jared Shuster was sent down for Danny Young.

MLB News

The Yankees put Josh Donaldson on the IL.

The Rays put Jose Siri on the 10-day IL, calling up Vidal Brujan.

The Tigers placed Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL due to anxiety.

The Diamondbacks placed former Mariner Kyle Lewis on the IL.