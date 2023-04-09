Braves place Travis d’Arnaud on 7-day concussion IL, recall Chadwick Tromp

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on the 7-day concussion IL and have recalled Chadwick Tromp from Gwinnett. d’Arnaud suffered a concussion in a collision at the plate with Roughned Odor during Saturday’s loss to the Padres.

d’Arnaud joins a growing list of Braves players who are currently on the injured list. He will be missed as he has seen a lot of action both at catcher and DH over the first nine games of the season. d’Arnaud has a history with concussions earlier in his career so expect the Braves to be cautious with him.

Sean Murphy will see the bulk of playing time behind the plate with d’Arnaud out. Tromp appeared in one game for the Braves in 2022 and had three hits, but suffered a quad injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He has appeared in three games for Gwinnett where he was 5-for-13 at the plate.