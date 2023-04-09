Braves look to get back on track behind Dylan Dodd

After dropping their second straight game Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a split when they wrap up a four-game series Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will make his second start of the season Sunday while the Padres will counter with former Mets right-hander Seth Lugo.

The Braves managed just five hits and struck out 15 times in a 4-1 loss Saturday night. As if that wasn’t bad enough, they lost catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who was placed on the 7-day concussion IL Sunday, after a collision at the plate with Rougned Odor. Marcell Ozuna and Orlando Arcia accounted for seven of those 15 strikeouts from seventh and eighth spots in the order in Saturday’s game.

Dodd came out of nowhere to claim a spot in the starting rotation after a spectacular spring. He pitched well in his debut allowing six hits and one run over five innings against a good Cardinals lineup. The biggest takeaway perhaps was that he didn’t walk anyone and finished with three strikeouts. Atlanta has issued 11 walks in the last two games combined.

Matt Olson accounted for three of the Braves’ five hits in Saturday game and drove in their only run. Ozzie Albies and Sam Hilliard had Atlanta’s other two hits. Hilliard made his second straight start in center for the injured Michael Harris and is 4-for-11 with a double in the series.

Right-hander Seth Lugo will get the start for the Padres. Braves fans will remember Lugo as a member of the Mets where he worked exclusively out of the bullpen the last two seasons. Lugo signed with the Padres this offseason largely because they were willing to give him a chance to start. He pitched well in his first outing allowing just four hits and one run to go along with seven strikeouts in seven innings against the Rockies.

Juan Soto was 0-for-8 at the plate over the first two games of the series, but had two hits, including his second home run of the season in Saturday’s win. He is still just 6-for-33 at the plate over the first nine games of the season.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. ET start and will be featured exclusively on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, April 9, 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ESPN

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan