Sean Murphy catching, hitting fifth in finale against Padres

The Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a two-game skid Sunday night when they wrap up a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Dylan Dodd will make his second career start while the Padres will go with right-hander Seth Lugo.
Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss, but he is 5-for-10 against Lugo in his career. Sean Murphy will catch and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario is back in left field and hitting sixth. Rosario is 2-for-5 with a homer against Lugo. Marcell Ozuna gets another start as the DH, but is just 2-for-24 at the plate with nine strikeouts.
Sunday night baseball!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/BenBt0AYVV— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 9, 2023
For the Padres, Nelson Cruz is back in the lineup with a left-hander on the mound as the DH and will hit fourth. Ha-Seong Kim moves back to second base and will bat sixth. Jose Azocar gets another start in right field and will be in the ninth spot.
Waiting all day for #SundayNightBaseball! #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/43qUUg5l0P— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 9, 2023
Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
