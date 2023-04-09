Sean Murphy catching, hitting fifth in finale against Padres

The Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a two-game skid Sunday night when they wrap up a four-game series against the San Diego Padres on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Dylan Dodd will make his second career start while the Padres will go with right-hander Seth Lugo.

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-for-4 in Saturday’s loss, but he is 5-for-10 against Lugo in his career. Sean Murphy will catch and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario is back in left field and hitting sixth. Rosario is 2-for-5 with a homer against Lugo. Marcell Ozuna gets another start as the DH, but is just 2-for-24 at the plate with nine strikeouts.

For the Padres, Nelson Cruz is back in the lineup with a left-hander on the mound as the DH and will hit fourth. Ha-Seong Kim moves back to second base and will bat sixth. Jose Azocar gets another start in right field and will be in the ninth spot.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.