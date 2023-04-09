 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Padres vs. Braves game thread

By Kris Willis
San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to put an end to a two-game losing streak and salvage a split in their four-game series Sunday against the San Diego Padres. Atlanta took the opener Thursday night, but dropped the next two games, including a 4-1 loss Saturday night. Dylan Dodd will make his second career start for Atlanta Sunday while the Padres will go with righty Seth Lugo.

Pregame Notes:

