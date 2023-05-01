This Day in Braves History: May 1

Braves Franchise History
1920 - Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Robins each pitch a 26-inning marathon 1-1 tie which is the longest in major league history. Boston’s Charlie Pick goes 0-for-11 at the plate to set a major league record for hitless at-bats in one game.
1978 - Thirty-nine year old Jim Bouton begins a comeback attempt with the Savannah Braves. Bouton will earn a late season call up to Atlanta but will struggle.
MLB News
1925 - Jimmie Foxx records a pinch-hit single in his major league debut as a 17-year old.
1951 - Mickey Mantle hits the first home run of his career off Randy Gumpert in an 8-3 win over the White Sox.
1984 - Dwight Gooden becomes the first teenager to strike out 10 batters in a game since Bert Blyleven in 1970.
1991 - Rickey Henderson passes Lou Brock to become the all-time stolen base career leader.
1991 - Nolan Ryan pitches the seventh no-hitter of his career at age 44.
2000 - Barry Bonds becomes the first player to hit a ball into McCovey’s Cove at Pac Bell Park.
2015 - Alex Rodriguez ties Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home runs list.
Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.
