Braves Minor League Recap: A Sunday to forget

Sunday didn’t go well to say the least for the Braves farm system. Not only did they go 0-5 on the day, but the four teams in five games combined to allow 65 runs scored on the day. That is the correct number, and that number could have been even higher if two games weren’t shortened due to being double headers. In fact four of the five games saw the teams allow 10+ runs, and the only one that didn’t saw them allow nine runs in six innings pitched (double header shortened).

On the plus side Braden Shewmake homered again, Nacho Alvarez reached base five times, and Raisel Iglesias continued to look solid in his rehab assignment.

Buffalo Bisons 21, Gwinnett Stripers 9

Box Score

Braden Shewmake, 2B: 2-5, 2B, HR, R, 3 RBI

Joe Hudson, C: 2-5, 2B, HR, R, RBI

Eli White, CF: 1-5, HR, R, RBI

Mike Soroka, SP: 3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Raisel Iglesias, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Yes, the final score really was 21-9 and no, this was not a defensive battle in an SEC football game. Mike Soroka got the start and with talk on social media of him possibly in position to earn a promotion for Friday, threw his worst start of the year. Soroka went just three innings and allowed eight runs - seven earned - on 10 hits. Hard to take much away from this one other than that this just wasn’t his day, which will happen as a pitcher is still coming back from a multi-year layoff. Raisel Iglesias followed with a perfect inning as he starts to get closer to his own return from injury. Iglesias along with Nolan Kingham (2 IP) were the only pitchers out of the seven arms used not to allow a run.

As bad as things were for the pitching, the offense had a very good day at the plate. The Stripers scored nine runs, including three homers, in an effort that is usually enough to carry a team to victory. Braden Shewmake led the way, doubling and hitting his fifth homer of the season with three RBI, while both Eli White and Joe Hudson added homers of their own - and Hudson also had a double. Joe Dunand, Joshua Fuentes, and Charlie Culberson joined Shewmake and Hudson in the multi-hit club in this one.

Biloxi Shuckers 10, Mississippi Braves 5

Box Score

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-4, HR, R, 3 RBI

Cal Conley, SS: 1-3, BB, R, 2 SB

Justin Dean, CF: 1-4, 2B, R

Cade Bunnell, 2B: 1-4, HR, R, RBI

Just like everywhere else in the system on Sunday, the Mississippi pitching staff struggled through this one. Alan Rangel got the start, but gave up five runs in just two and a third innings and the bullpen didn’t provide much relief. Trey Riley was the only Mississippi arm out of five used to not allow a run in this one, and the highlight of the day may have been Alex Segal striking out the side in between allowing a pair of runs.

The Braves put up five runs, but that is a bit misleading as a three-run homer from Drew Lugbauer and a solo shot by Cade Bunnell made it look a little better. In reality those homers were two of just six hits by the team as a whole, though Justin Dean doubled and Andrew Moritz had a triple in the loss. Outside of the homers the best day may have from Cal Conley, who went 1-3 with a walk and stole a pair of bases.

Greensboro Grasshoppers 12, Rome Braves 1

Box Score

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 2-4

Drake Baldwin, DH: 2-5, R

Nacho Alvarez, SS: 1-1, 4 BB

Keshawn Ogans, 3B: 0-1, 3 BB, SB

Brent Burgess, RP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K

The theme from Sunday continued in this one, as Rome allowed 12 runs in defeat. Samuel Strickland failed to make it out of the second inning, giving up eight runs in an inning and a third. Brent Burgess followed and didn’t allow a run in his inning and a third. Estarlin Rodriguez and Peyton Williams each gave up a pair of runs in two innings of work, before Ronaldo Alesandro pitched a scoreless frame to complete the day.

The offense was fairly quiet in defeat, scoring one run on seven hits and seven walks - though all seven of those walks came from a pair of hitters. Nacho Alvarez was the star here, going 1-1 and drawing four walks on the day, while Keshawn Ogans drew the other three, and stole a base. Brandol Mezquita, Drake Baldwin, and Adam Zebrowski all had multi-hit games, as each came up with a pair of singles.

Columbia Fireflies 13, Augusta GreenJackets 4

Box Score

Jeremy Celedonio, RF: 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Tyler Collins, CF: 1-4, SB

Ethan Workinger, LF: 2-4, HR, R, RBI

Didier Fuentes, SP: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Another game, another blowout, as Columbia scored 13 runs in just seven innings here. The 17-year-old Didier Fuentes got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) over an inning of work, getting pulled as he had a high first inning pitch count. Things only got worse from there, as each of the three relievers Augusta used allowed at least two runs.

The offense scored four runs, with Ethan Workinger hitting a homer and Jeremy Celedonio picking up the other three batted in on the day. Workinger also singled, accounting for 2/5 of the Augusta hits. Celedonio had one of the other three with a double, Tyler Collins had a single and stole a base, while Mahki Backstrom singled and scored a run.

Columbia Fireflies 9, Augusta GreenJackets 3

Box Score

Ambioris Tavarez SS: 2-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB

Ethan Workinger, CF: 1-3, BB

Jared Johnson, SP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jared Johnson started and didn’t pitch poorly, but was done in by the longball. Johnson gave up two homers and allowed three runs in his two and a third innings, before the bullpen came in and really let this one get away quickly.

Offensively the highlight was Ambioris Tavarez going 2-3 with a double, walk, and RBI in the loss. Ethan Workinger added to his production on the day by going 1-3 with a walk, making him 3-7 with a homer and walk on the day combined between the two games. Justin Janas, EJ Exposito, and Jair Casanova all added singles.