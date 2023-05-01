Braves News: Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton to pitch in Monday doubleheader, Awesome April, more

Will the Braves finally play baseball today?

That is the hope after two straight days of rainouts due to bad weather in the Big Apple. And as a result, the Braves and Mets hope to play a double header on Monday to make up for the missed action. And though it is only May 1st, with the Braves currently holding a three game lead in the NL East, it could still be a significant day if the Braves get the job done in both games.

Atlanta will send Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton to the mound on Monday, with the hopes of winning at least one and perhaps both games. If the Braves can move past this series with the Mets with a three or five game lead after today, it will have been a successful weekend series despite some bad weather. Perhaps after plenty of rest, the Braves lineup will also be ready to mash early and often on Monday.

Braves News

The Braves are hoping a great start to the season in April will continue on into May.

Javier Valdes had a good weekend on the farm for the Braves.

Michael Soroka and Rasiel Iglesias both pitched on Sunday. Soroka struggled badly while Iglesias was able to put together a clean inning. It will interesting to see what is next for both pitchers.

While baseball has been scarce of the past few days, there was plenty to discuss on the latest edition of the Battery Power Podcast.

