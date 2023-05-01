 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton to pitch in Monday doubleheader, Awesome April, more

Hopefully Mother Nature will finally cooperate on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will the Braves finally play baseball today?

That is the hope after two straight days of rainouts due to bad weather in the Big Apple. And as a result, the Braves and Mets hope to play a double header on Monday to make up for the missed action. And though it is only May 1st, with the Braves currently holding a three game lead in the NL East, it could still be a significant day if the Braves get the job done in both games.

Atlanta will send Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton to the mound on Monday, with the hopes of winning at least one and perhaps both games. If the Braves can move past this series with the Mets with a three or five game lead after today, it will have been a successful weekend series despite some bad weather. Perhaps after plenty of rest, the Braves lineup will also be ready to mash early and often on Monday.

