Spencer Strider leads Braves into doubleheader against Mets

After two straight days of rain, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will finally continue their series with a straight doubleheader on Monday. The Braves took the opener Friday winning 4-0 in a five-inning shortened game. The next two games were subsequently washed out resulting in Monday’s twin bill.

Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves and is coming off of his most dominant start of the season where he allowed just two hits and struck out a season-high 13 over eight innings against the Marlins. Strider carried a perfect game into the seventh and lost his no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning. Over his last two starts, he has allowed a combined three hits and has 22 strikeouts in just 14 innings.

The Mets will go with a bullpen game in the opener with right-hander Denyi Reyes getting the start. Reyes has appeared in five games and has yet to allow a run in 6 1/3 innings. Reyes’ longest stint of the season was two innings in Oakland on April 16 so expect him to give way early. This will be his first time facing Atlanta.

Charlie Morton will get the call for the Braves in the second game. Morton is coming off arguably his best start of the season where he allowed three hits, one run and struck out a season-high nine over seven innings against the Marlins. Morton comes into the game with a 2.76 ERA, but a 4.37 FIP which tells a little bit of a different story, although it is trending in the right direction. Morton has dealt with a number of baserunners allowing 29 hits and 12 walks over his first 29 1/3 innings. He has walked at least two hitters in every start this season.

Right-hander Tylor Megill will start for the Mets in the second game. Megill was roughed up by the Giants in his last start allowing six hits and four runs in just four innings. He has allowed a combined 13 hits and seven runs in nine innings over his last two starts. Megill has six career appearances (5 starts) against the Braves and has a 3.86 ERA in 25 2/3 innings.

Monday’s games will be a straight doubleheader meaning there will be a short break between the two games before resuming. Game 1 is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and both games can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, May 1, 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (Gm 1)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan