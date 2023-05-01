Eddie Rosario at DH, Kevin Pillar in left for Braves in Game 1 of twin bill against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will look to take two today as they will continue their series against the New York Mets in a Monday doubleheader. Spencer Strider will get the start on the mound for the first game as he looks to continue his stellar start to the season. The Mets will go with Denyi Reyes to start a bullpen game.

Sean Murphy will catch the first game and bat cleanup. Eddie Rosario gets the start at DH and will hit sixth, while Kevin Pillar gets the start in left field and will bat ninth.

For the Mets, Daniel Vogelbach gets the start as the DH against the right-hander and will bat sixth. Luis Guillorme is in at second base with Jeff McNeil shifting to left field. Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth.

The first game of two for the Monday doubleheader has a scheduled start time of 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.