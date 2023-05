The Atlanta Braves will look to take the series in game one of the Monday double-header against the New York Mets that will take place this afternoon at Citi Field. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while Denyi Reyes will get the starting nod for the Mets.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes