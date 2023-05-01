 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after hit by pitch

Acuña was hit in the left shoulder area.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Ronald Acuña Jr. left the second game of Monday’s doubleheader in the first inning after he was hit by a pitch from New York’s Tylor Megill. The third pitch of the game hit Acuña up in the left shoulder area. After stumbling away, Acuña went down and appeared to be in a lot of pain. He was attended to by team trainers and left the game.

Acuña homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle in Atlanta’s 9-8 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader. He is off to a blistering start this season and entered Monday hitting .352/.440/.546 with a 166 wRC+. He also entered play Monday third in the majors with 1.6 fWAR trailing only Matt Chapman and Xander Bogaerts.

Kevin Pillar replaced Acuña and will stay in the game to play right field. We will pass along updates as soon as they become available.

