Ronald Acuña Jr. exits early as Braves fall to Mets 5-3

The Atlanta Braves were unable to complete the sweep in game two of Monday’s doubleheader falling to the Mets 5-3.

Ronald Acuña Jr. finished a triple shy of the cycle in the first game of the twin bill, but was hit in the shoulder with the third pitch of the game from Tylor Megill. Acuña left the game with what was described as a shoulder contusion. X-rays came back negative, but he was sent to a local hospital for additional imaging.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit with a high fastball on the first at-bat of the game and exits with an injury. pic.twitter.com/A8TZOn1Gp6 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 1, 2023

The Mets took an early lead against Charlie Morton in the second. Jeff McNeil singled and then came all the way around to score on a double by Daniel Vogelbach. New York added on in the fifth as Brett Baty led off the inning with a double. He moved to third on a single by Brandon Nimmo and then scored on another single by Starling Marte.

The Braves offense got going in the sixth in which they claimed their only lead of the game. The inning began with a Chadwick Tromp double followed by a couple walks to Matt Olson and Sean Murphy. That would bring Eddie Rosario and he delivered with a double to right center which would clear the bases giving the Braves a 3-2 lead.

Morton came back out for the sixth and retired McNeil to start the inning, but then issued back-to-back walks to Vogelbach and Mark Canha. That would end his evening as Brian Snitker would call for Michael Tonkin from the bullpen. Tonkin got Baty to fly out, but then left a breaking ball over the middle of the plate that Francisco Alvarez sent into the left field corner to give the Mets back the lead at 4-3.

Morton pitched well, but the last two walks hurt. He allowed six hits, three walks and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six while throwing 92 pitches.

Tonkin worked a scoreless seventh before giving way to Joe Jimenez in the eighth. He was greeted by a solo home run from McNeil to extend the deficit to 5-3.

Ozzie Albies led off the ninth with a double, but was left stranded as David Robertson struck out Sam Hilliard and Michael Harris and then got Chadwick Tromp to pop out to end the game.

Atlanta falls to 19-10 on the season. They split the doubleheader, but still come away with a series win. They will continue their road trip tomorrow as they will travel to Miami for a three game series against the Marlins, Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound.