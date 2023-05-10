Braves News: Max Fried placed on injured list, Braves sign Chad Pinder, more

The Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation took yet another hit after Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain. In a corresponding move, lefty Danny Young was recalled to take Fried’s place on the roster.

Backdated to May 6, the move comes after a forgettable start by Fried against the Baltimore Orioles. Fried said he felt discomfort late into the start.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com followed up with some less than ideal news.

Fried's MRI didn't create any concern about possibly needing a second TJ surgery. He will be shut down from throwing until his forearm heals. He'll then have to build back up and basically go through Spring Training again. So, timetable is TBD. But this won't be a short-term IL — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 9, 2023

“The priority is to get back, get healthy and make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” Fried said following the announcement. “We took imaging and everything structurally looks really good, so that was very encouraging. Now it’s just about letting the muscle heal and rest and make sure I build up properly so I can come back stronger.”

“I think a lot of times, for me personally, if something’s acting up, the command will start to waver a little bit,” Fried added. “You still are able to keep the velocity up and I just wanted to make sure that coming off an injury, you didn’t want things to really compound and get really bad.”

With a rotation that is already missing Kyle Wright, the Braves turn to the bullpen in today’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves added utilityman Chad Pinder on a minor league deal on Tuesday evening. The 31-year-old was released by the Washington Nationals last week. Pinder will likely report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Sean Murphy was spectacular in Tuesday’s 9-3 win against the Boston Red Sox. He had a huge night at the plate, driving in four of Atlanta’s nine runs.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses the NL Player of the Week honors and previews the tough May schedule.

