Dylan Lee starts, Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup against Red Sox

Dylan Lee will start a bullpen game for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday when they wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Brayan Bello will start for Boston.

Sean Murphy will bat clean up and serve as the DH in Wednesday’s game as Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup for the first time since suffering a concussion on April 8. d’Arnaud will catch and bat seventh.

For the Red Sox, Rafael Devers is out of the lineup. Justin Turner will play third and hit third. Connor Wong will get the start behind the plate and will bat eighth.

Red Sox lineup - Refsnyder LF, Verdugo RF, Turner 3B, Yoshida DH, K. Hernández SS, Duran CF, Casas 1B, Wong C, Valdez 2B, Bello P — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) May 10, 2023

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South and MLB Network.