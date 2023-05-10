 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dylan Lee starts, Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup against Red Sox

Lee will serve as an opener Wednesday.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Dylan Lee will start a bullpen game for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday when they wrap up a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Brayan Bello will start for Boston.

Sean Murphy will bat clean up and serve as the DH in Wednesday’s game as Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup for the first time since suffering a concussion on April 8. d’Arnaud will catch and bat seventh.

For the Red Sox, Rafael Devers is out of the lineup. Justin Turner will play third and hit third. Connor Wong will get the start behind the plate and will bat eighth.

Wednesday’s game will get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South and MLB Network.

