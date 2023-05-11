Braves News: Ronnie Rocket, Michael Tonkin, more

Ronald Acuna is a super fun player to watch and he reminds us of that every night. On Wednesday night, he did this by hitting a ball insanely far on a pitch that is in the weaker part of the zone for his swing. He’s simply one of the most talented baseball players on the planet. He’s the MVP favorite right now, and for good reason, although Sean Murphy is on an MVP pace of his own. I am more inclined to buy that Ronald will continue this pace or something close to it than I am to buy that Sean will, but both have been about equally awesome so far. ZiPS projects Murphy for 3.4 fWAR for the rest of the season, totaling a 5.7 fWAR season, which is spectacular. Meanwhile, ZiPS projects Acuna for 3.9 more fWAR, totaling 5.9 on the season, although ZiPS is the lowest projection system available on Fangraphs for Ronald. Either way, Atlanta is on pace to have the NL MVP on it’s roster.

Braves News

Sam took a pretty cool deep dive into Michael Tonkin.

Ronald Acuna launched a homer to rare depths of Truist, but the Braves lost, splitting the series with Boston.

MLB News

The Blue Jays picked up old friend Wes Parsons (remember him?)

The Marlins promoted top prospect Eury Perez to start Friday night.

The Phillies placed Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL.

Antonio Senzatela left a game with forearm tightness.