Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Split Series with Red Sox

It was simply one of those nights where a victory was not in the cards for Atlanta, which happens from time to time. However, there still were some bright spots to enjoy, especially from Dylan Lee, Ronald Acuna Jr. And Austin Riley. Plus, Wednesday brought additional news of when Kyle Wright and Max Fried could return this season.

Shawn Coleman looks at these topics and more, including the likely reliance on the Braves internal arms for the foreseeable future, on the Daily Hammer.