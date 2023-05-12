This Day in Braves History: Rico Carty extends hitting streak to 30-straight games

Braves Franchise History

1941 - The Boston Bees change their name back to Braves.

1966 - The Atlanta Braves fall to the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in the opening of Busch Memorial Stadium. Felipe Alou has two hits for Atlanta, but Lou Brock’s RBI single in the 12th is the difference.

1970 - The Braves fall to the Cubs 4-3 as Ernie Banks hits his 500th career home run off Pat Jarvis. Rico Carty extended his hitting streak to 30-straight games in the loss.

MLB History

1915 - White Sox pitcher Red Faber needs just 67 pitches in a complete game, 4-1 win over the Washington Senators.

1926 - Walter Johnson picks up his 400th career win with a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns.

1956 - Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine tossed a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the New York Giants at Ebbets Field.

1958 - Willie Mays hits the first grand slam in the history of the San Francisco Giants.

1969 - Bob Gibson becomes the seventh pitcher in National League history to strike out the side on nine pitches in a 6-2 win over the Dodgers.

1999 - Pedro Martinez strikes out 15 hitters for the second straight game in a 9-2 win over the Mariners.

2001 - A.J. Burnett no-hits the Padres despite nine walks in a 3-0 win for the Marlins.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.