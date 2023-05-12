Braves News: Blue Jays on deck, Nacho Alvarez stays hot, and more

The Atlanta Braves are back on the road for a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays. The 21-16 Blue Jays are 4th in the American League East. Despite their low standing, the team’s winning percentage is still over .500.

The series kicks off tonight at 7:07 ET with Spencer Strider on the mound for his eighth start. The Blue Jays are giving Chris Bassitt the nod. The series opener can be caught on Bally Sports Southeast.

The series will continue into Saturday with Bryce Elder looking to continue his breakout campaign. He will face off against Jose Berrios. First pitch is set for 3:07 ET and can be caught on Bally Sports Southeast.

The Braves have not yet announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale. The Blue Jays are sending out left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is set for 1:37 ET.

The injury-plagued Braves lead the NL East by 6.5 games and look to increase the lead on the six-game road trip.

More Braves News:

Nacho Alvarez continues his hot streak for the Rome Braves with two hits in three opportunities. More in the minor league recap.

The Braves’ current injury crisis is similar to that of the 2020 Braves, which still warranted solid postseason results.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the series split against the Boston Red Sox.

MLB News:

Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will undergo Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will miss the remainder of 2023 and part of 2024.

The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, Bryce Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.