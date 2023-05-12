 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power TV: Do Braves have enough pitching depth to weather Fried, Wright injuries?

Down two key pieces, Atlanta’s rotation faces key questions over the coming weeks

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
No Max Fried. No Kyle Wright.

Without last year’s National League Cy Young runner-up and baseball’s only 20-game winner, where does the Atlanta Braves’ rotation turn now?

At this stage in the season, the answers are likely to come in-house, and the Braves’ pitching depth figures to be tested over what’s expected to be lengthy injured list stints for Fried and Wright.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss, and preview the Braves’ weekend trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.

