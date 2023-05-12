Braves vs. Blue Jays: May 12-14

The Atlanta Braves will begin a six-game road trip Friday night with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta will enter the trip with a 25-12 record which is the best mark in the National League. The Blue Jays are 21-16 on the season which currently has them fourth in the AL East. Toronto is 9-3 at home, but have lost two straight and seven of 10 overall.

Series Schedule

Friday - Spencer Strider vs. Chris Bassitt

Saturday - Bryce Elder vs. Jose Berrios

Sunday - TBA vs. Yusei Kikuchi