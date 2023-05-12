d’Arnaud DHing for Braves in Toronto series opener

The Braves are back in action on Friday night, and deploying the same lineup as they did in their 5-2 loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, with one twist:

Sean Murphy DHed on Wednesday but is back as part of the battery tonight, while Travis d’Arnaud, who caught that game, will DH and bat seventh. The rest of the lineup, well, you should be used to this by now. Weirdly enough, this is a case where the Braves use a lineup they’ve already used before, but not a defensive arrangement, as somehow, d’Arnaud has yet to DH while Eddie Rosario patrols left field. Go figure.

The Blue Jays deploy like this:

A 10-game homestand begins tonight!



Get your tickets: https://t.co/cIPFmIXVIM pic.twitter.com/nSaN88y5vJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 12, 2023

This is actually a novel lineup for the Jays, but this is the same nine guys they used on Opening Day and once thereafter. After today, this starting nine will be tied for Toronto’s most-commonly-used, with three instances.

In terms of batter-vs.-Bassitt, here’s the history going back to 2015. It’s a very small sample that consists almost entirely of Bassitt’s time pitching for the Mets last year.

The Jays’ exposure against Strider is way more limited. Daulton Varsho struck out twice and walked against him on May 30 last year, and Brandon Belt had a strikeout and a bloop broken-bat single off of Strider last June.

First pitch is at 7:07 pm ET.