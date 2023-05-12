 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves at Blue Jays GameThread: 5/12/2023

Spencer Strider vs. Chris Bassitt

By Ivan the Great
MLB: MAY 13 Blue Jays at Braves Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Braves and Blue Jays kick off a three-game set between two good teams on Friday night in Toronto.

For a preview, see here. For lineup stuff, see here.

For the Statcast graphic, see below.

It’s a bit of a bummer to see Austin Riley’s xwOBA slide as far as it has. But it’s nice to see Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia with offensive inputs in the “legitimately dangerous” range at this point in time.

This game is a reunion of sorts for a bunch of former Oakland Athletics — Sean Murphy and Matt Olson on the Braves, as well as Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt on the Jays.

First pitch is at 7:07 pm ET at the Rogers Centre.

Fun fact: the Braves have played 11 games under 2 hours and 30 minutes in length in 37 total games so far, but none since Wednesday, April 26, if you exclude the rain-shortened game in New York.

