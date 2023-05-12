Braves at Blue Jays GameThread: 5/12/2023

The Braves and Blue Jays kick off a three-game set between two good teams on Friday night in Toronto.

It’s a bit of a bummer to see Austin Riley’s xwOBA slide as far as it has. But it’s nice to see Michael Harris II and Orlando Arcia with offensive inputs in the “legitimately dangerous” range at this point in time.

This game is a reunion of sorts for a bunch of former Oakland Athletics — Sean Murphy and Matt Olson on the Braves, as well as Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt on the Jays.

First pitch is at 7:07 pm ET at the Rogers Centre.

Fun fact: the Braves have played 11 games under 2 hours and 30 minutes in length in 37 total games so far, but none since Wednesday, April 26, if you exclude the rain-shortened game in New York.