This Day in Braves History: Atlanta sets an NL record with a homer in 25 straight games

Braves Franchise History

1942 - Jim Tobin has a huge day as he throws a five hitter and slugs three consecutive home runs in a 6-5 win over the Cubs at Braves Field. Tobin is the first pitcher in modern history to collect three home runs in a game.

1998 - Ryan Klesko hits a two-run home run against the Cardinals to help the Braves set a new National League record with a homer in 25 straight games.

MLB History

1911 - Ty Cobb hits his first career grand slam and helps Detroit take a 10-1 lead over the Red Sox after six innings. However, Boston will rally back to win 13-11 in 10 innings.

1955 - Mickey Mantle hits home runs from both sides of the plate for the first time in his career. Mantle finished the game with three homers and drove in all five runs in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.

1958 - Stan Musial picks up his 3,000th career hit in a 5-3 win by the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

1969 - Ernie Banks drives in seven runs to reach 1,500 for his career in a 19-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

1976 - George Brett has at least three hits for the sixth consecutive game.

1989 - Kirby Puckett ties a major league record with four doubles against the Blue Jays. He is the 35th player in major league history to record four doubles in a game and the first since Toronto’s Damaso Garcia in 1986.

1993 - George Brett hits his 300th career home run in a 7-3 win over Cleveland. Brett is just the sixth major league player with at least 3,000 hits and 300 home runs.

2001 - Alex Rodriguez becomes the fifth-youngest player to his his 200th career home run at 25 years and 289 days.

2002 - Jose Canseco announces his retirement at age 37. Canseco was cut by the Expos during spring training.

2009 - Alfonso Soriano hits his 53rd career leadoff home run as the Cubs beat the Padres 6-4. The homer ties Soriano with Craig Biggio for second on the all-time list behind Rickey Henderson.

2017 - Bryce Harper agrees to a contract extension that will pay him $21.6 million in 2018, his final season before entering free agency. He then goes out and hits a walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth to give the Nationals a 6-4 win over the Phillies.

