Braves News: Spencer Strider deals despite loss, pitching depth, and more

The Atlanta Braves suffered a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday evening, despite an incredible start from Spencer Strider. He tossed 6.2 innings and allowed just one run on five hits. He walked one and fanned twelve.

Friday night’s game accounted for Strider’s ninth career start with double digit strikeouts.

Watch all 12 strikeouts for - tonight.



career starts with double-digit Ks.

“I threw strikes,” Strider said postgame. “Murph called a terrific game. Only trouble we got in was when I started thinking and stopped executing a couple times. Didn’t really keep us in the game in my opinion.”

“My job is to keep it close as long as I can,” he added. “They {Blue Jays} played great. I can’t take that away from them at all. It was just a tough loss.”

The Braves offense collected just two hits against a talented Blue Jays pitching staff. Bryce Elder and the Braves look to even things up today at 3:07 ET.

More Braves News:

Who do the Atlanta Braves turn to in the absence of Max Fried and Kyle Wright? Tune into Battery Power TV for a look at the club’s pitching depth.

Ehire Adrianza made his first rehab appearance for the Mississippi Braves this week, going 1-4 with two RBI. More in the minor league recap.

Ozzie Albies has put up some crazy platoon splits this season, with his best hits still coming from the right side.

MLB News:

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano underwent thumb surgery and is expected to miss eight weeks. The 24-year-old has been on the 10-day IL for nearly a month.

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is experiencing shoulder inflammation and will be sidelined. There is no timetable for his return.

The Tampa Bay Rays placed starter Drew Rasmussen on the 60-day injured list with a flexor strain in his forearm. He will likely return in August.

The Chicago Cubs placed second baseman Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to May 9.