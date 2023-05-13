Marcell Ozuna returns to the lineup against Jose Berrios

Marcell Ozuna replaces Travis d’Arnaud in the lineup at DH, as the rest of the lineup looks about like we’ve gotten used to. The Braves offense needs to put up some runs today, which is quite obvious, but something they were unable to do last night. One thing that would really help is Austin Riley getting right, as he has been pretty rough since the start of the season, now sporting a 96 wRC+ on the year, with a wOBA and xwOBA that don’t really indicate that he is getting unlucky either. The Braves really need good production from Austin to complete their formidable top four of the lineup.

On the Toronto side, they continue to bat Matt Chapman fifth for...reasons. The only change in their lineup from yesterday is Danny Jansen replacing Alejandro Kirk and swapping lineup spots with Whit Merrifield, with Merrifield moving up to sixth. The Blue Jays have a good-not-great lineup and we have seen Elder have success against a number of lineups this season, so hopefully he can continue that success today.

