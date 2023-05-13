 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Thread: 5/13/23

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Braves could use a win today after two consecutive losses, including a shutout.

Check out the game preview here.

Here is the lineups post.

Join us and discuss today’s game.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power