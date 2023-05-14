This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits No. 450

Braves Franchise History

1967 - Hank Aaron hits home run No. 450 against the Pirates. Roberto Clemente also homered in the game and the Braves fell to the Pirates 5-2.

1988 - Cardinals infielder Jose Oquendo becomes the first non-pitcher in 20 seasons to earn a decision when he allows a two-run double to Ken Griffey in the 19th inning of a 7-5 Braves win.

MLB History

1913 - Walter Johnson extends his consecutive scoreless innings streak to a record 56 innings passing the previous mark of 53 by Jack Coombs.

1916 - Roger Hornsby hits his first major league home run.

1920 Walter Johnson records his 300th win in a 9-8 victory over Detroit.

1940 - Jimmy Foxx hits what is believed to be the longest home run in the history of Comiskey Park. Foxx’s homer came off of Johnny Rigney and cleared the left field roof.

1965 - Carl Yastrzemski hits for the cycle against the Detroit Tigers.

1967 - Mickey Mantle records the 500th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

1972 - Willie Mays hits a game-winning home run in his first game with the Mets against his former team the San Francisco Giants.

1986 - Reggie Jackson passes Mickey Mantle on the all-time list with his 537th career home run.

1996 - Dwight Gooden becomes the eighth pitcher in Yankees history to throw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

2017 - The Yankees retire No. 2 in honor of Derek Jeter and unveil a plaque in Monument Park.

2019 - Chris Sale strikes out 17 hitters in seven innings but is replaced due to a high pitch count.

