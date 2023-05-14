Braves go with another bullpen game as they look to avoid a sweep in Toronto

The Atlanta Braves will look to avoid the series sweep in today’s Sunday match-up against the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta has lost eight straight against Toronto as the Blue Jays have been one of the few teams to have the Braves number in recent memory.

For the second time in four games, Atlanta will go with a bullpen game in the series finale. Brian Snitker announced Saturday that Collin McHugh will serve as the opener. Michael Tonkin will likely see multiple innings as well in Sunday’s game. McHugh has appeared in nine games this season while logging a 3.38 ERA and a 3.66 FIP in 13 1/3 innings.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Blue Jays. Kikuchi comes into the game with a 3.35 ERA, but also a 5.01 FIP in 37 2/3 innings. He held the Pirates scoreless for 6 1/3 innings in his last start. Sunday will be Kikuchi’s first career appearance against Atlanta.

The Braves need to find a way to get their offense going again as they have been stymied by the Blue Jays over the first two games of the series. Atlanta is 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and have left 14 men on base over the first two games of the series. Atlanta’s only runs in the series came on a two-run home run by Marcell Ozuna in the second inning Saturday. After a dismal April, Ozuna is 10-for-30 with five home runs in May.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET and can be found on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time : Sunday, May 14, 1:37 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre: Toronto,Ontario Canada

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan