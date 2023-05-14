 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate, Austin Riley hitting fourth Sunday against Blue Jays

Sean Murphy gets the day off Sunday.

By APledger
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will look to get the bats going to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves will go with a bullpen game with Collin McHugh getting the start. Toronto will go with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.

Brian Snitker will shake up Sunday’s lineup. Ozzie Albies moves into the third spot in the order while Austin Riley drops to fourth. Albies has a 1.251 OPS in 51 plate appearances against lefties this season. Travis d’Arnaud will catch and bat fifth with Sean Murphy getting a day off. Kevin Pillar starts in left field and will hit seventh.

The Toronto Blue Jays will come out with a similar lineup as the one they had yesterday, with the exception of giving Kevin Kiermaier an off day.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Blue Jays: May 12-14

View all 17 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power