Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate, Austin Riley hitting fourth Sunday against Blue Jays

The Atlanta Braves will look to get the bats going to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Braves will go with a bullpen game with Collin McHugh getting the start. Toronto will go with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.

Brian Snitker will shake up Sunday’s lineup. Ozzie Albies moves into the third spot in the order while Austin Riley drops to fourth. Albies has a 1.251 OPS in 51 plate appearances against lefties this season. Travis d’Arnaud will catch and bat fifth with Sean Murphy getting a day off. Kevin Pillar starts in left field and will hit seventh.

The Toronto Blue Jays will come out with a similar lineup as the one they had yesterday, with the exception of giving Kevin Kiermaier an off day.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time for 1:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.