This Day in Braves History: May 15

Braves Franchise History

1984 - Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar hits a grand slam in a 9-1 win over the Braves.

1996 - David Justice dislocated his right shoulder while swinging at a pitch in the second inning of a 3-0 loss to the Pirates. Denny Neagle allowed four hits over seven innings for Pittsburgh.

2011 - The Braves defeat the Phillies, 3-2 in the annual Civil Rights Game at Turner Field. Dan Uggla’s eighth inning home run off of Roy Halladay is the difference.

MLB History

1862 - The Union Grounds opens in Brooklyn, New York and is Baseball’s first enclosed park.

1894 - After a fight between Baltimore’s John McGraw and Boston’s Tommy Tucker in the third inning, a fire starts in the right field stands at Boston’s South End Grounds. The fire destroys the park including the only double-decked grandstand that Boston would have. The fire spreads to adjacent blocks and destroys or severely damages 170 buildings.

1912 - Ty Cobb charges into the stands at Hilltop Park and attacks a crippled heckler. Commissioner Ban Johnson suspends Cobb indefinitely for the incident.

1941 - Joe DiMaggio goes 1-for-4 in a 13-1 Yankees loss to the White Sox. That hit will start DiMaggio’s record 56-game hitting streak.

1973 - Nolan Ryan strikes out 12 and tosses his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Royals.

1981 - Cleveland’s Len Barker pitches the ninth perfect game in 20th century major league history winning 3-0 over the Blue Jays.

1989 - The Blue Jays fire manager Jimy Williams and replace him with hitting coach Cito Gaston.

1992 - New Mets right-hander Bret Saberhagen exits after five innings due to tendinitis in his pitching hand and will miss the remainder of the season.

1998 - The Dodgers trade catcher Mike Piazza and third baseman Todd Zeile to the Marlins in exchange for outfielders Gary Sheffield and Jim Eisenreich, catcher Charles Johnson, third baseman Bobby Bonilla and pitcher Manuel Barrios.

2016 - Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor punches Jose Bautista in the face after Bautista slid hard into second starting a bench clearing brawl. Bautista, Odor, Josh Donaldson and Texas coach Steve Buechele are ejected. Jesse Chavez is later ejected for throwing at Prince Fielder. DeMarlo Hale is also ejected. The Rangers win the game 7-6.

2018 - Robinson Cano is suspended for 80 days after testing positive for a banned substance.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.