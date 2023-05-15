Sizing up the longest home runs in Truist Park history

Since Ronald Acuña Jr. made his debut in 2018, there has been no shortage of tape measure home runs for the Atlanta Braves. Acuña launched another majestic shot during the last homestand against the Red Sox. That blast came in at 470 feet and landed on the walkway behind the bleachers in left field. That got me thinking where it ranked in terms of the longest home runs in Truist Park history.

Truist Park opened in 2017 and thanks to Statcast and Baseball Savant, we can actually assemble a list of the longest home runs in the stadium’s history. Acuña’s most recent homer tied for the sixth longest at Truist Park. Acuña has four of the six longest homers and three of the top four. Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is the only non-Braves player to crack this list.

6. (Tie) Ronald Acuna Jr.: 470 Feet (May 10, 2023)

This homer came in the sixth inning on a 94.4 mph Sinker from Brayan Bello. It left the bat at 113.9 mph which is the third hardest hit ball on this list.

6. (Tie) Bryce Harper: 470 Feet (August 22, 2020)

Again, Harper is the only visiting player to crack the top six in longest home runs at Truist Park. This one was crushed above the bullpen in right center off of an 89 mph fastball from Robbie Erlin. The Braves would come back and take the lead, watch Mark Melancon blow the save in the ninth and then win it with a walk-off 6-5.

5. Austin Riley: 471 Feet (September 4, 2020)

Austin Riley cracks the list at No. 5 and this one is the second longest home run of his career. It came off of a slider from Wil Crowe and left the bat at 107.2 mph. This one came in the second game of a doubleheader that the Braves would lose 10-9 to the Nationals.

4. Ronald Acuña Jr.: 473 Feet (August 26, 2020)

This was one of Acuña’s more impressive homers in that it came off Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole in his first plate appearance after returning from the injured list. It also traveled 473 feet, which at the time, was the longest of his career.

3. Marcell Ozuna: 479 Feet (April 29, 2021)

This ball looked like it landed close to the same spot as Acuña’s 470 foot homer that ranked sixth. It just missed kicking off the Hank Aaron Terrace and landed on the concourse beyond the left field stands. The homer came off Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay and left the bat at 114.3 mph, which is the hardest hit ball on this list.

2. Ronald Acuña Jr.: 481 Feet (April 27, 2021)

This is the second longest home run of Acuña’s career and came in the fifth inning of a 5-0 win over the Cubs. It came off of a 92.7 mph fastball from Trevor Williams and left the bat at 111.9 mph.

1. Ronald Acuña Jr.: 495 Feet (September 25, 2020)

This home run is the longest of Acuña’s career and led off the game against Chris Mazza and the Red Sox. It is hard to tell from the broadcast, but this ball appears to clear the bleachers in left center.