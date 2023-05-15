Braves Minor League Recap: Alan Rangel strikes out 10

Sunday saw everyone in the system in action on Mothers Day, and we witnessed a real gem from Alan Rangel while David McCabe continued to be very productive since the calendar flipped to May.

Nashville Sounds 6, Gwinnett Stripers 5

Box Score

Chadwick Tromp, C: 1-3, HR, 3 R, RBI, BB, .290/.389/.548

Joshua Fuentes, 1B: 2-4, RBI, .245/.304/.353

Luke Waddell, SS: 1-3, BB, R, .216/.351/.273

Dylan Dodd, SP: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 7.83 ERA

Dylan Dodd got the start and continued his up and down season, allowing five runs over five innings with runs coming in each of the final three innings of his appearance. Dodd’s command wasn’t the issue, rather he proved to be too hittable, giving up a pair of homers plus four doubles during those five innings. Nolan Kingham followed and allowed just one run in his three innings of relief, though he did allow seven hits over those three innings.

While this was just a one-run game, Gwinnett tacked on three runs in the ninth inning to make this one closer. The offense didn’t really get going on Sunday beyond Chadwick Tromp. Tromp went 1-for-3 with a walk, a homer, and scored three of the Stripers five runs on the day. Joshua Fuentes had a 2-for-4 game that included an RBI, while Luke Waddell went 1-for-3 and drew a walk. Vaughn Grissom got the start at second base and was hitless in four at bats.

Mississippi Braves 10, Chattanooga Lookouts 5

Box Score

Cade Bunnell, 2B: 4-5, HR, R, 4 RBI, .223/.310/.379

Landon Stephens, RF: 1-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, .216/.369/.386

Javier Valdes, C: 2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI, .300/.427/.567

Alan Rangel, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K, 4.66 ERA

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 5.63 ERA

Alan Rangel pitched a gem on Mothers Day, allowing just a solo homer over five innings while striking out 10 against the prospect filled Chattanooga lineup. Rangel allowed just four hits and two walks over those five innings. Jose Montilla followed and allowed a pair of runs in his inning before a scoreless frame from Hayden Deal. Miguel Pena allowed two runs while recording just one out, but Victor Vodnik came in and shut down the offense, not allowing a run or hit over his 1 2/3 innings.

It was quite the offensive display for Mississippi in this one, as they cranked out 10 runs on 15 hits and seven walks. Basically if you played you produced here, as eight players in the lineup reached base and seven of them reached base multiple times. Cade Bunnell led the way going 4-for-5 with a homer and drove in four, while Javier Valdes was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of walks. Landon Stephens homered as well, while the Braves got doubles from Justin Dean, Beau Philip, and Drew Campbell.

Asheville Tourists 4, Rome Braves 3

Box Score

Adam Zebrowski, C: 1-4, HR, R, RBI, .304/.415/.633

Kevin Kilpatrick, CF: 1-4, BB, RBI, .216/.367/.369

Ehire Adrianza, DH: 1-4, RBI

The start went to JJ Niekro, who allowed four runs in just two innings of work. That accounted for all of the Asheville scoring in this game. The bullpen was excellent, combining to go seven scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts. Two innings apiece from Jonathan Hughes, Ryder Jones, and Hayden Harris, then the final inning from Ronaldo Alesandro accounted for that bullpen effort.

The Rome offense sputtered a bit, scoring three runs on six hits and two walks on the day. An Adam Zebrowski homer accounted for one of the runs, while Kevin Kilpatrick singled and walked to account for three of the combined eight Rome base runners. Ehire Adrianza continued his rehab assignment by going 1-for-4 with an RBI. It is worth noting that Nacho Alvarez left the game early, coming out in the seventh inning.

Augusta GreenJackets 6, Charleston Riverdogs 4

Box Score

David McCabe, 3B: 2-4, 2 RBI, .250/.362/.426

Tyler Collins, CF: 2-4, R, SB, .198/.253/.244

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 1-4, 2B, R, .207/.313/.302

Didier Fuentes, SP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 9.00 ERA

Didier Fuentes was on the mound to start and the 17-year-old went 3 2/3 innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks with three strikeouts. While it was hardly the greatest outing, he continued to flash moments of promise that show you why the Braves are being so aggressive with such a young pitcher. Samuel Strickland followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, while Tyree Thompson went two scoreless himself. The ninth was a bit odd to say the least as former third baseman turned pitcher Darling Florentino allowed a run on four walks, but picked up the save.

The Augusta offense was led by a pair of homers, coming off the bats of Justin Janas and Andrew Keck to account for three of the six runs they scored. David McCabe, who seems to be finding his stride recently after a slow start to the season, went 2-for-4 and knocked in two. Tyler Collins also had two hits and picked up a stolen base.