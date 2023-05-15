 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Atlanta Swept by Toronto, Austin Riley dropped to 4th spot in lineup, more

Weekend Woes continue for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

A few less than ideal trends continued for the Braves this weekend.

For one, the weekend itself remains a tough time to play for Atlanta, as they were swept for the second time in less than a month by an AL team.

Secondly, the Toronto Blue Jays just simply have the Braves number, as Toronto has beat Atlanta nine straight times via three series sweeps since the start of the 2021 season.

The Braves offense had a bit more success on Sunday, as they once again performed well against a left-hander. Atlanta changed up the lineup a bit as well, batting Ozzie Albies third and Austin Riley fourth. Albies had a two-run home run while Riley had two hits to help the Braves have the lead for much of the contest. Unfortunately, defensive errors and bullpen struggles allowed Toronto to deliver the game winning hit on their final strike for a 6-5 win over the Braves.

As the Braves travel next to Texas to face the Rangers, it will be interesting to see what lineup order Brian Snitker settles on to hopefully find some offensive consistency. With four straight losses, the Braves badly need a good stretch of offensive output to hopefully get another series win.

