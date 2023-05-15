Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

The first quarter of the 2023 regular season is in the books for the Atlanta Braves who currently have a 25-15 record and a five-game lead in the NL East standings. Despite the great start, the Braves have plenty of concerns. Max Fried and Kyle Wright are both on the injured list and aren’t expected back for some time. Additionally, the bullpen is showing cracks with the struggles of A.J. MInter and the recently returned Raisel Iglesias.

Everything isn’t bleak though. Ronald Acuña Jr and Sean Murphy are performing at MVP levels. The team has endured numerous injuries to build an early lead in the division. The question is, can they sustain it as injuries continue to pile up?

With that as the backdrop, it seems like a good time for another mailbag.

Answers will run later this week. All questions received by Wednesday, May 17 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.