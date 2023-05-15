Braves claim Dereck Rodriguez off waivers from the Twins, transfer Kyle Wright to 60-day injured list

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have claimed right-hander Dereck Rodriguez off of waivers from the Minnesota Twins and optioned him to Gwinnett. To clear a 40-man roster spot, the Braves transferred starter Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list.

Rodriguez made one appearance for the Twins this season allowing one hit and a run in two-thirds of an inning. He made seven appearances for Minnesota’s Triple A affiliate posting a 4.66 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. He made his major league debut with the Giants back in 2018. He has appeared in 54 games and started 35 at the major league level while posting a 4.27 ERA and 4.88 FIP in 229 2/3 innings in his career.

Wright isn’t expected back until around August so his assignment to the 60-day IL is more procedural than anything else.

Rodriguez could simply serve as depth at Gwinnett or he could find himself in the mix as rotation depth or a multi-inning relief option for the major league roster.