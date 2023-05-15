Sean Murphy starts at catcher for Braves in series opener against Rangers

The Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers have both unveiled their lineups for tonight’s series opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Braves are trying to snap a four-game losing streak and if they’re going to do it, it’s going to be with most of the usual faces who they’ve been having line up for them so far this season.

Here’s how the Braves are lining up for tonight’s game:

The big change here is that the Braves are putting Sean Murphy in at catcher and batting fifth after he had the day off on Sunday. The obvious question after Murphy’s placement in the lineup is what the DH spot will look like, and Marcell Ozuna will be getting another start as the DH. Ozuna has actually been pretty good in the month of May (.315/.415/.771, .484 wOBA, 208 wRC+, 5 home runs since May 1), which has actually been really nice to see from him at the plate as it appeared that he was going to slump his way out of town at some point in the future.

Here’s how the Rangers are looking this evening:

Hope y'all got 2 TVs tonight. pic.twitter.com/g3MYKYh0xp — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 15, 2023

Interestingly enough, this lineup is nearly identical to the one that the Rangers had for their series finale in Oakland on Sunday. The only difference between the two lineups is that Josh H. Smith is getting the start at DH in place of Sam Huff. Other than that, the Rangers are looking for a repeat of the combination that got them 11 runs in a win against the A’s.