Braves at Rangers Game Thread: 5/15/2023

The Atlanta Braves are coming into tonight’s game having lost four straight games. Have you heard of this? I know it’s been a while since the Braves have had to deal with a losing streak this long (and honestly we’re pretty spoiled as a fanbase when it comes to that in recent years), but the good news is that they still have a nice sized cushion at the top of the division and can still get back on track at any given moment. In a way, it’s good that this dip in form is happening now instead of later.

Still, it’s going to be tough for the Braves to snap that losing streak. The Texas Rangers have been playing good baseball this season and it wouldn’t be shocking at all if they continued on in the right path with their performance tonight. Hopefully Charlie Morton will be able to find a way to slow down their lineup while Atlanta’s lineup can give MLB debutant Cody Bradford a rough welcome to the big leagues.

Pregame Notes