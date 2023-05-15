 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves

Braves vs. Rangers: May 15-17

Contributors: Battery Power Staff
The Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip Monday night when they begin a three-game series against the AL West leading Texas Rangers. The Braves have lost four straight games, including a three-game sweep in Toronto that culminated with a walk-off loss Sunday. The Braves still hold a five-game lead in the NL East standings with a 25-15 record, but cracks are starting to show as a result of multiple injuries.

Series Schedule and Pitching Matchups

Monday, May 15, 8:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Charlie Morton
  • Cody Bradford

Tuesday, May 16, 8:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • TBD
  • Dane Dunning

Wednesday, May 17, 8:05 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Spencer Strider
  • Nathan Eovaldi
