Jared Shuster to start for Braves on Tuesday against Rangers

The Braves will recall Jared Shuster to start Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, according to manager Brian Snitker (via Justin Toscano of the AJC).

Shuster, 24, struggled with command in his two previous starts this year, tiptoeing through nine walks over 8.2 combined innings. Shuster experienced mixed results with Triple-A Gwinnett over the last month, although he walked just four batters over his last 12 innings and two starts.

After going through two bullpen games last week, it made sense for the Braves to bring Shuster up for the start on Tuesday.

The Rangers will turn to right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning in the second game of the series. Dunning, 28, is off to a strong start this season with a 1.72 ERA (2.95 FIP, 4.51 xFIP, 3.48 xERA) while splitting time in the rotation and bullpen across 31.1 innings. Dunning throws a sinking fastball that hovers around 90 with a career 53 percent ground ball rate and has done a good job limiting walks, although he is only striking out 15.8 percent of batters faced so far.

First pitch is scheduled from Globe Life Field for 8:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday.