This Day in Braves History: May 16

Braves Franchise History

1929 - The Braves sweep a doubleheader against New York despite Mel Ott hitting for the cycle. Joe Dugan also finished with four hits in Game 2.

1953 - Billy Bruton leads off the game with a single, Phillies pitcher Curt Simmons retires the next 27 batters to take a 3-0 win. The loss snaps Milwaukee’s six game winning streak.

1997 - Michael Tucker hits a two-out double in the ninth to break up Alan Benes’ no-hit bid. Greg Maddux holds the Cardinals scoreless for eight innings and the Braves push across the game winning run in the 13th on an infield hit by Andruw Jones. The two teams combined for 33 strikeouts which is three shy of the National League record.

MLB History

1897 - Cleveland hosts its first Sunday baseball only to have the police arrest the players after the first inning. The players and umpires are released on bail paid by Cleveland club owner Frank DeHaas Robison. Rookie pitcher John Powell is later found guilty of playing baseball on Sunday and receives a $5 fine.

1912 - The Detroit Tigers meet in Philadelphia and vote to boycott future games if Ty Cobb is not allowed to play. Cobb was suspended indefinitely for assaulting a fan.

1939 - The Indians defeat the A’s 8-3 in the first night game ever played in the American League.

1951 - Mickey Mantle drives in four runs and scores three to help the Yankees to an 11-3 win at Yankee Stadium.

1954 - Ted Williams goes 8-for-9 with two home runs and drives in seven in a doubleheader against the Tigers.

1965 - Jim Palmer picks up his first major league and hits a two-run home run in a 7-5 win over the Yankees.

1970 - Carl Yastrzemski hits a home run out of Fenway Park just to the right of the foul pole. Yastrzemski joins Jimmie Foxx and Bill Skowron as the only players to accomplish the feat.

1978 - The White Sox trade outfielder Bobby Bonds to the Rangers for outfielders Claudell Washington and Rusty Torres.

1979 - The National League approves the sale of the Houston Astros to John McMullen for a reported $19 million.

1983 - Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry hits his first major league home run in a win over the Pirates.

1998 - Mark McGwire homers off of Livan Hernandez to help the Cardinals to a 5-4 win. The homer travels an estimated 545 feet.

2001 - Rickey Henderson hits his 79th career leadoff home run.

2011 - The Houston Astros are sold to a group led by Jim Crane for a reported price of $680 million.

