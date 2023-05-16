Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Bounce Back with Best Performance of 2023 (so far)

Now this is more like it.

The offense was incredible, Charlie Morton was magnificent, and the bullpen got another needed day of rest in a 12-0 victory over the Rangers. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley both went deep, while the Braves hit five total home runs. After a four game losing streak, Atlanta bounced back in grand fashion.

Shawn Coleman looks at last night’s victory and much more on the Daily Hammer.

