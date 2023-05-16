Braves recall Jared Shuster, option Danny Young to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced that they have recalled left-hander Jared Shuster from Gwinnett and he will start Tuesday’s game in Texas against the Rangers. Atlanta optioned Danny Young back to Gwinnett to open up a spot on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled LHP Jared Shuster to Atlanta and optioned LHP Danny Young to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. Additionally, LHP Lucas Luetge will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Mississippi. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 16, 2023

Shuster broke camp with the Braves in 2023 but struggled in a pair of starts and was sent back to Gwinnett. Shuster allowed 12 hits and eight runs in 8 2/3 innings, but more problematic were the nine walks that he issued. He’s made five starts at Gwinnett since his demotion where he has a 3.28 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in 24 2/3 innings. Walks have remained an issue as he is carrying a 13.1% walk-rate at Triple A.

The Braves have used a couple of bullpen games to help fill the gaps created by injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright. However, that is a strategy that is best utilized when the schedule allows with off days. Atlanta is going to need the likes of Shuster, Dylan Dodd and eventually, Michael Soroka to fill in when needed.

Young has been on the shuttle frequently between Gwinnett and Atlanta. He has pitched well when given an opportunity allowing seven hits and one run to go along with 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.