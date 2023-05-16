Jared Shuster returns as Braves continue series with Rangers

Fresh off of a much-needed win Monday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to secure a series win Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Atlanta will send rookie left-hander Jared Shuster to the mound Tuesday night while the Rangers will go with right-hander Dane Dunning.

Shuster was recalled from Gwinnett Tuesday morning to help fill a rotation that is currently without both Max Fried and Kyle Wright. Atlanta had gone with bullpen games twice in their last five games thanks to some off days in the schedule, but will now turn to Shuster to help fill the void.

Shuster broke camp with the team after a great performance during the spring, but struggled in two starts before he was sent back to Gwinnett. Since his demotion, he has pretty well posting a 3.28 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in 24 2/3 innings. Walks have continued to be an issue for Shuster who walked nine in 8 2/3 innings across his two major league starts. He’s carrying a 13.1% walk-rate while with the Stripers and the Braves will need him to attack the zone Tuesday and to trust his stuff.

The Rangers will counter with Dunning who began the season in the bullpen, but recently rejoined the rotation. Dunning made 29 starts for Texas last season posting a 4.46 ERA and a 4.45 FIP in 153 1/3 innings. One of those starts was against the Braves where he was excellent allowing four hits and one run to go along with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. The Rangers rebuild their rotation during the offseason which bumped Dunning to the bullpen. Dunning posted a 1.77 ERA in eight appearances out of the bullpen. He’s allowed eight hits, two runs and struck out eight in 11 innings across two starts since joining the rotation.

After struggling offensively during a three-game sweep in Toronto, the Braves broke out in a big way offensively in Monday’s opener. Atlanta slugged five homers in the win, including a two-run shot from Ronald Acuña Jr. in the second inning. Acuña has now homered in two-straight games and has three in his last five games. Orlando Arcia added a two-run shot of his own in the sixth and reached base four times in the win. Since returning from the injured list on May 7, Arcia is 8-for-24 with four doubles and a homer. He’s hitting .333/.395/.551 with a 156 wRC+ for the season.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 16, 8:05 pm. ET

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan