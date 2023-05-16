 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Hilliard in left field, Sean Murphy hitting third for Braves Tuesday against Rangers

Hilliard will get his first start since May 5.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch another series win Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Braves will send rookie Jared Shuster to the mound while the Rangers will go with right-hander Dane Dunning.

Sean Murphy into the third spot of the order for the Braves Tuesday. Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup as the DH and will bat fifth. Orlando Arcia moves up to the eighth spot while Sam Hilliard will make his first start since May 5.

For the Rangers, Jonah Heim gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Sam Huff will serve as the DH and will bat eighth. Corey Seager worked out on the field ahead of Tuesday’s game, but was not activated from the injured list.

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Braves vs. Rangers: May 15-17

View all 13 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power