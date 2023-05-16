Sam Hilliard in left field, Sean Murphy hitting third for Braves Tuesday against Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will try to clinch another series win Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The Braves will send rookie Jared Shuster to the mound while the Rangers will go with right-hander Dane Dunning.

Sean Murphy into the third spot of the order for the Braves Tuesday. Eddie Rosario returns to the lineup as the DH and will bat fifth. Orlando Arcia moves up to the eighth spot while Sam Hilliard will make his first start since May 5.

For the Rangers, Jonah Heim gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth. Sam Huff will serve as the DH and will bat eighth. Corey Seager worked out on the field ahead of Tuesday’s game, but was not activated from the injured list.

Rangers starting lineup for May 16 vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/xrFZHxoY3a — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 16, 2023

First pitch for Tuesday’s game is 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.