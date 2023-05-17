 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron records 3,000th career hit

By Kris Willis
Braves Franchise History

1970 - Hank Aaron collects his 3,000th hit and his 570th home run in a 7-6 loss to the Reds. Aaron is the ninth player in history to record 3,000th hits and the first to also have 500 career home runs.

2013 - Justin Upton hits a grand slam to help the Braves to an 8-5 win over the Dodgers. Jason Heyward returns to the lineup for the first time since having an appendectomy and records a pair of hits.

2015 - Shelby Miller comes within one out of a no-hitter against the Marlins as Justin Bour singles with two outs in the ninth. Marlins manager Mike Redmond and bench coach Rob Leary are fired after the game.

2016 - The Braves fire manager Fredi Gonzalez and replace him with Gwinnett manager Brian Snitker. Atlanta is 9-28 at the time of the change which is the worst start in franchise history.

MLB History

1912 - Fenway Park in Boston is officially dedicated, one month after its official opening. The Red Sox fall to the White Sox 5-2.

1925 - Tris Speaker records his 3,000th career hit in a 2-1 win over Washington.

1945 - Every American League game on the schedule is rained out for the fourth straight day.

1961 - Roger Maris hits his fourth home run and his first of the season at Yankee Stadium. He will go on to set the single-season record with 61 home runs.

1973 - Angels outfielder Bobby Valentine suffers a broken leg when he tries to climb the wall to prevent a home run by Dick Green.

1984 - Alan Wiggins ties a National League record with five stolen bases in one game. Others to accomplish the feat were Don McGann in 1904, Davey Lopes in 1974 and Lonnie Smith in 1982.

1985 - the Texas Rangers name Bobby Valentine as their new manager replacing Doug Rader.

1998 - David Wells pitches the 13th perfect game in modern major league history as the Yankees beat the Twins 4-0.

2009 - Rays manager Joe Middon makes a mistake while filling out his lineup card and Tampa is forced to play without a DH. Pitcher Andy Sonnanstine is hitting third in the order and responds with an RBI double to help the Rays to a 7-5 win over Cleveland.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

