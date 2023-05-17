Braves News: AJ Smith-Shawver promoted, Ronald Acuña homers in three straight, more

It has been another quick call-up for Atlanta Braves top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver, who was promoted to Triple-A on Tuesday. The right-handed pitcher earned a promotion after just two appearances in Double-A Mississippi and will make his first Triple-A appearance on Friday.

RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver, the @Braves No. 4 prospect according to @MLBPipeline, has joined the @GoStripers after just five starts (all scoreless) between @TheRomeBraves and @mbraves this season. The 20-year-old is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut on Friday at Memphis. — Dave Lezotte (@DaveLezotte) May 16, 2023

During his time in High-A and Double-A this season, Smith-Shawver has tossed 21 frames and struck out 32. He puts together a 39.5% K-rate.

Smith-Shawver becomes the youngest player in Triple-A at 20 years and 177 days old. He has pitched 98 minor league innings and fanned 151. He is the only player in minor league baseball to toss 20+ innings without giving up an earned run.

The righty may see some action in Atlanta sooner than expected, with a struggling Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster. And with the Max Fried and Kyle Wright injuries, another promotion this season is not out of the question.

More Braves News:

Despite the 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers, Ronald Acuña Jr. stayed hot and has homered in three consecutive games.

Jared Shuster was recalled to Atlanta ahead of Tuesday’s game and earned the start in Arlington. In a corresponding move, LHP Danny Young was optioned to Triple-A.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Monday night’s 12-0 win against the Texas Rangers and discusses how it is the Braves’ best performance this year (so far).

MLB News:

Texas Rangers prospect Kumar Rocker will require Tommy John surgery after a torn ligament in his right elbow. The Vanderbilt alum has been a top-10 pick in the last two MLB drafts.

Oakland A’s rookie pitcher Mason Miller has been diagnosed with a UCL sprain after landing on the 15-day injured list last week. There is no timetable for his return.

New York Yankees starter Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday’s game after excessive foreign substances. The ejection comes with an automatic 10-game suspension.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday morning. The 39-year-old hangs up his cleats after 17 years in Major League Baseball, including a stint with the Braves.

Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm will miss four to six weeks with turf toe. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.