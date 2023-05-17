Daily Hammer Podcast: Bullpen Struggles vs Rangers, AJ Smith Shawver Goes to Triple A

The Braves could not carry over Monday’s magic into Tuesday as they dropped a tough one to the Rangers. Jared Shuster allowed three runs in five innings, doing is job to keep the game close. However, the bullpen once again struggled and the Braves could not find enough offense to come back.

Off the field, the franchise promoted AJ Smith Shawver to Triple A to face the Redbirds in Memphis on Friday, so plenty of eyes should be focused on the Bluff City over the next few days with Michael Soroka and Smith-Shawver pitching.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in this edition of the Daily Hammer.

